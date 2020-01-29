Star Child un premier trailer d’animation pour ce nouveau projet
C’est sur Twitter que Powerhouse Animation nous fait part d’un nouveau projet d’animation qui en serait à ses balbutiements. On a alors droit à un court extrait vidéo de ce que pourrait devenir Star Child.
Un projet à ses tout débuts
Projet lancé par le musicien Brandon Crumbly et le doubleur Gabriel Kunda, ce petit trailer nous dévoile à quoi ressemblera approximativement le projet s’il aboutit. On accompagnerait un certain Arrin Akari, jeune pilote de 22 ans à bord de son mecha, se retrouvant plongé au cœur d’un conflit alors qu’il entamait un voyage personnel.
Enter the World of STAR CHILD! 🚀
“One year after departing his home of Solara City, 22 year old Arrin Akari travels to the Nuriba Desert in his Super Mech. After reuniting with his best friend, the two are thrust into conflict.”
Animation: @powerhouseanim
VA: @childishgamzeno pic.twitter.com/Plsqkchaxh
— ブランドン (@EyesOnBrandon) January 25, 2020
Premier Proof of Concept (c’est-à-dire un premier prototype d’une oeuvre pour démontrer qu’elle peut plaire) réalisé par Powerhouse Animation, un studio qui est intervenu sur la série Netflix Castlevania ou sur les cinématiques 2D de Battle Chasers: Nightwar, on sait encore très peu de choses sur ce projet. Il n’est pas à exclure que celui-ci se concrétise grâce à une plateforme de financement participatif ou par d’autres moyens.