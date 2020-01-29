Star Child un premier trailer d’animation pour ce nouveau projet

C’est sur Twitter que Powerhouse Animation nous fait part d’un nouveau projet d’animation qui en serait à ses balbutiements. On a alors droit à un court extrait vidéo de ce que pourrait devenir Star Child.

Projet lancé par le musicien Brandon Crumbly et le doubleur Gabriel Kunda, ce petit trailer nous dévoile à quoi ressemblera approximativement le projet s’il aboutit. On accompagnerait un certain Arrin Akari, jeune pilote de 22 ans à bord de son mecha, se retrouvant plongé au cœur d’un conflit alors qu’il entamait un voyage personnel.

Enter the World of STAR CHILD! 🚀

“One year after departing his home of Solara City, 22 year old Arrin Akari travels to the Nuriba Desert in his Super Mech. After reuniting with his best friend, the two are thrust into conflict.”

