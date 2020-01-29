ActuGaming.net - Toute l'actualité des jeux vidéo avec passion

Star Child un premier trailer d’animation pour ce nouveau projet

  • Actualités - Publié par
  • Temps de lecture : 1 min. Pas de commentaire

C’est sur Twitter que Powerhouse Animation nous fait part d’un nouveau projet d’animation qui en serait à ses balbutiements. On a alors droit à un court extrait vidéo de ce que pourrait devenir Star Child.

Un projet à ses tout débuts

Projet lancé par le musicien Brandon Crumbly et le doubleur Gabriel Kunda, ce petit trailer nous dévoile à quoi ressemblera approximativement le projet s’il aboutit. On accompagnerait un certain Arrin Akari, jeune pilote de 22 ans à bord de son mecha, se retrouvant plongé au cœur d’un conflit alors qu’il entamait un voyage personnel.

Premier Proof of Concept (c’est-à-dire un premier prototype d’une oeuvre pour démontrer qu’elle peut plaire) réalisé par Powerhouse Animation, un studio qui est intervenu sur la série Netflix Castlevania ou sur les cinématiques 2D de Battle Chasers: Nightwaron sait encore très peu de choses sur ce projet. Il n’est pas à exclure que celui-ci se concrétise grâce à une plateforme de financement participatif ou par d’autres moyens.

JoeJohns Toujours à la recherche d'une difficulté corsée mais gratifiante, malgré ma frustration, d'une expérience horrifique et marquante, malgré une angoisse importante. Je ne suis jamais arrivé à concilier mes goûts avec ma personnalité, et c'est pas plus mal !
