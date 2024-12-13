Qui sont les grands gagnant des Game Awards 2024 ? Voici toutes les récompenses
Publié le :
Rédigé par Jordan
Avec un temps d’antenne bien plus court que les divers World Premiere, les récompenses restent tout de même importantes au sein des Game Awards (et encore heureux). Cette année, les nominations ont encore fait couler beaucoup d’encre, et nul doute que les récompenses feront de même. Voici donc qui est repartie avec une statuette lors des Game Awards 2024.
La liste complète des gagnants
Pas de grande surprise durant cette dixième édition, qui a récompensé à chaque fois les grands favoris dans chaque catégorie. Sans plus attendre, voici les gagnants des Game Awards 2024 (surlignés en gras).
Jeu de l’année
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Meilleure direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Meilleure narration
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
Meilleure direction artistique
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Neva
Meilleure bande-son
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Stellar Blade
Meilleur design audio
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
Meilleure performance
- Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez – Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Meilleur jeu mettant en avant l’accessibilité
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact (les jeux ayant un « message »)
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Meilleur jeu service/support
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Meilleur support communautaire
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Meilleur premier jeu
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Meilleur jeu mobile
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Meilleur jeu d’aventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: the Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Meilleur RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Meilleur jeu familial
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Meilleur jeu de sport/racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Meilleure adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider: La Légende de Lara Croft
Jeu le plus attendu
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Meilleur jeu esport
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Meilleur sportif esport
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- ZMJJKK
Meilleure équipe esport
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Choix du public
- Black Myth Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
