Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2024

La rentrée est toujours bien chargée en sorties et octobre n’avait pas dérogé à cette règle. Si l’on a peut-être un planning un peu plus léger pour les prochaines semaines, il y a tout de même pas mal de dates à retenir. Pour ne rien manquer, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2024 sur consoles et PC.

Les sorties à retenir en novembre 2024

Avant de vous proposer notre habituelle liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo à venir, on revient en vidéo sur les rendez-vous importants à ne pas manquer. Novembre sera bien sûr marquée par l’arrivée de STALKER 2 et Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 chez Xbox, tandis que la PS5 Pro et LEGO Horizon Adventures seront les gros rendez-vous de PlayStation. Nintendo lui aura droit à son nouveau Mario & Luigi. On n’oublie pas non plus Planet Coaster 2 et bien d’autres sorties.

Les jeux de novembre 2024

Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.

1er novembre

Farmagia (PC, PS5, Switch)

Albatroz (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Cozynauts (PC)

5 novembre

Metal Slug Tactics (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Let’s Sing 2025 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)

Death Note: Killer Within (PC, PS5, PS4)

Tavern Keeper (PC)

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (PC – accès anticipé)

6 novembre

Planet Coaster 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Mirthwood (PC)

7 novembre

8 novembre

Slitterhead (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)

Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (éditions physiques)

11 novembre

Everholm (PC)

12 novembre

Farming Simulator 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

The Rise of the Golden Idol (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, iOs, Android)

Tetris Forever (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

In Sink (PC)

Songs of Conquest (PS5, Xbox Series)

13 novembre

Songs of Silence (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Temtem Swarm (PC – accès anticipé)

14 novembre

15 novembre

19 novembre

20 novembre

21 novembre

On Your Tail (PC, Swich)

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

25 novembre

26 novembre

Nine Sols (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

Critter Café (PC, Switch)

Neon Blood (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)

28 novembre

MXGP 24 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

Ravenswatch (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

30 Birds (PC)

