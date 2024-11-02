Calendrier des sorties jeux vidéo novembre 2024
Publié le :
Pas de commentaire
Rédigé par Julien Blary
Quelles sont les prochaines sorties jeux de novembre 2024 ? Quels sont les titres qui vont arriver pour cette fin d’année sur PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch ? Voici le calendrier des prochaines sorties JV du mois de novembre, avec enfin l’arrivée de STALKER 2, un nouveau Mario & Luigi, du LEGO Horizon et la PS5 Pro.
La rentrée est toujours bien chargée en sorties et octobre n’avait pas dérogé à cette règle. Si l’on a peut-être un planning un peu plus léger pour les prochaines semaines, il y a tout de même pas mal de dates à retenir. Pour ne rien manquer, voici toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2024 sur consoles et PC.
SommaireToggle
Les sorties à retenir en novembre 2024
Avant de vous proposer notre habituelle liste complète des sorties jeux vidéo à venir, on revient en vidéo sur les rendez-vous importants à ne pas manquer. Novembre sera bien sûr marquée par l’arrivée de STALKER 2 et Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 chez Xbox, tandis que la PS5 Pro et LEGO Horizon Adventures seront les gros rendez-vous de PlayStation. Nintendo lui aura droit à son nouveau Mario & Luigi. On n’oublie pas non plus Planet Coaster 2 et bien d’autres sorties.
Les jeux de novembre 2024
Voici l’ensemble des jeux à venir tout au long du mois, au moment de la publication de cet article. Vous pouvez aussi découvrir toutes les sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2024 sur notre page dédiée, actualisée régulièrement.
1er novembre
- Farmagia (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Albatroz (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Cozynauts (PC)
5 novembre
- Metal Slug Tactics (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Let’s Sing 2025 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- Death Note: Killer Within (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Tavern Keeper (PC)
- Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (PC – accès anticipé)
6 novembre
- Planet Coaster 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Mirthwood (PC)
7 novembre
- PS5 Pro
- Mario & Luigi: L’Épopée Fraternelle (Switch)
- Les Fourmis (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Metro Awakening (Meta Quest, PSVR2, Steam VR)
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track (PC – accès anticipé)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Mortal Rite (PC, accèsa nticipé)
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Goat Simulator Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered (PS5)
- Magical Bakery (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Swich)
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet – L’ombre des Templiers: Reforged (Switch)
8 novembre
- Slitterhead (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series)
- Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (éditions physiques)
11 novembre
- Everholm (PC)
12 novembre
- Farming Simulator 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- The Rise of the Golden Idol (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, iOs, Android)
- Tetris Forever (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- In Sink (PC)
- Songs of Conquest (PS5, Xbox Series)
13 novembre
- Songs of Silence (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Temtem Swarm (PC – accès anticipé)
14 novembre
- LEGO Horizon Adventures (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
- VED (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
15 novembre
- Funko Fusion (PS4, Switch)
19 novembre
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series)
- Towers of Aghasba (PC, PS5 – accès anticipé)
- MySims Cozy Bundle (Switch)
- Stray (Switch)
- Threshold (PC)
20 novembre
- STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series)
- Genshin Impact (Xbox Series)
- Luma Island (PC)
21 novembre
- On Your Tail (PC, Swich)
- Divine Dynamo Flamefrit (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
25 novembre
- Void Crew (PC)
26 novembre
- Nine Sols (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
- Critter Café (PC, Switch)
- Neon Blood (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch)
28 novembre
- MXGP 24 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Ravenswatch (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One)
- 30 Birds (PC)
Acheter au meilleur prix vos jeux physiques
Pour rappel, précommander ou acheter vos jeux via les liens suivants soutiennent beaucoup notre site et nos réseaux. Merci infiniment pour votre soutien.
Cet article peut contenir des liens affiliés