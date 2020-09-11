Skyrim exporte sa bande-son en vinyle

Après Control il y a quelques mois, c’est cette fois l’univers de The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim qui s’exporte dans une édition collector, le tout en vinyle. Composée par Jérémy Soule, cette édition collector contiendra les 52 pistes originales de la saga ainsi que 4 LP. Attention, il s’agit là d’une édition très limitée !

Revivez vos plus beaux souvenirs

Contenant 4 vinyles colorés avec des pochettes représentant des scènes du jeu, cette version « JFG Limited Edition » sera limitée à 300 exemplaires au prix de 99.99€. À l’heure où nous écrivons cet article, elle est encore disponible en précommande sur le site de la Fnac ou directement chez l’éditeur Just For Games. Voici les différentes pistes disponibles dans cette édition :

SIDE ONE 1. Dragonborn (3:56) 2. Awake (1:30) 3. From Past to Present (5:03) 4. Unbroken Road (6:21) 5. Ancient Stones (4:42) 6. The City Gates (3:45) 7. Silent Footsteps (2:50)

SIDE TWO 8. Dragonsreach (2:19) 9. Tooth and Claw (1:47) 10. Under and Ancient Sun (3:35) 11. Death or Sovngarde (2:57) 12. Masser (6:04) 13. Distant Horizons (3:50) 14. Dawn (3:56) 15. The Jerall Mountains (3:15)

SIDE THREE 16. Steel on Steel (1:41) 17. Secunda (2:03) 18. Imperial Throne (2:15) 19. Frostfall (3:22) 20. Night without Stars (0:41) 21. Into Darkness (2:50) 22. Kyne’s Peace (3:47) 23. Unbound (1:32) 24. Far Horizons (5:28)

SIDE FOUR 25. A Winter’s Tale (3:19) 26. The Bannered Mare (2:25) 27. The Streets of Whiterun (4:01) 28. One They Fear (3:08) 29. The White River (3:28) 30. Silence Unbroken (2:20) 31. Standing Stones (6:37)

SIDE FIVE 32. Beneath the Ice (4:12) 33. Tundra (3:46) 34. Journey’s End (4:07) 35. Before the Storm (1:03) 36. A Chance Meeting (3:10) 37. Out of the Cold (3:01) 38. Around the Fire (3:09) 39. Shadows and Echoes (2:18)

SIDE SIX 40. Caught off Guard (1:10) 41. Aurora (7:18) 42. Blood and Steel (2:09) 43. Towers and Shadows (2:21) 44. Seven Thousand Steps (1:05) 45. Solitude (2:10) 46. Watch the Skies (2:16) 47. The Gathering Storm (2:53) 48. Sky Above, Voice Within (3:56)

SIDE SEVEN 49. Death in the Darkness (2:36) 50. Shattered Shields (2:38) 51. Sovngarde (3:33) 52. Wind Guide You (9:02)

SIDE EIGHT Blank/Etched



Pour rappel, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim est disponible sur PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS3 et Xbox 360.