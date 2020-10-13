Deals with Gold : Les promotions de la semaine (du 13 au 20 octobre)

Voici les bons plans des Deals with Gold pour les abonnés Xbox One et Xbox 360 avec les offres de la semaine du 13 octobre 2020. Disponible à cette adresse, vous pouvez acheter une carte d’abonnement Xbox Live.

Xbox One

8-Bit Invaders! -90%

Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition -40%

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion -70%

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge -75%

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! -50%

Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack -50%

Arcade Game Series: DIG DUG -50%

Arcade Game Series: GALAGA -50%

Arcade Game Series: Ms. PAC-MAN -50%

Arcade Game Series: PAC-MAN -50%

Arcade Spirits -25%

Baja: Edge of Control HD -70%

Battleship -60%

Bayonetta -25%

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle -40%

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection -60%

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots -60%

Bee Simulator -50%

Ben 10 -70%

Blasphemous -50%

Blood and Guts -67%

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night -40%

Boggle -50%

Boom Ball 2 for Kinect -80%

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition -67%

BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION] -33%

Bullet Beat -20%

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle- 50%

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers -75%

Civilization VI Expansion Bundle -35%

Clouds & Sheep 2 -80%

Crayola Scoot -80%

Crazy Sports Bundle -70%

DCL-The Game -50%

De Blob -70%

Degrees Of Separation -80%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle -80%

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot -50%

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition -60%

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders -70%

Dynamite Fishing – World Games -80%

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition -50%

Far Cry 2 -60%

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon -60%

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC -60%

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle -60%

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition -67%

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle -70%

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle -70%

Far Cry Classic -60%

Far Cry Insanity Bundle -67%

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition -60%

Far Cry Primal -67%

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition -67%

Farming Simulator 19 -50%

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition 40%

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition -33%

Fight’N Rage -30%

Frost -70%

Gigantosaurus The Game -35%

Glaive: Brick Breaker -30%

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle -55%

Gravel -75%

Gravel Season Pass -70%

Gravel Special Edition -75%

Gunscape -90%

Hasbro Family Fun Pack -70%

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition -70%

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition -70%

Hyperdrive Massacre -70%

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure -40%

Jeopardy! -40%

Jumanji: The Video Game -40%

Let’s Sing 2020 -45%

Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition -40%

Let’s Sing Country -45%

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition -40%

Lock’s Quest -70%

Mafia III: Definitive Edition -50%

Marooners -50%

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite -75%

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition -60%

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle -33%

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack -50%

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 -50%

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection -25%

Mighty No. 9 -80%

Monopoly Deal -60%

Monopoly Family Fun Pack -70%

Monopoly Plus -70%

Monster Hunter World -25%

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -20%

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -25%

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition -10%

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe -15%

Monster Jam Steel Titans -50%

Morphite -80%

Motorbike Racing Bundle -67%

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame -85%

My Memory of Us -75%

Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 -50%

Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 -50%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 -60%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst -60%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy -70%

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition -85%

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm -60%

Nascar Heat 4 -30%

Nascar Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass -70%

Nascar Heat 4 – Gold Edition -30%

NBA 2K21 -30%

NeuroVoider -70%

Nickelodeon: Kart Racers -75%

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots -50%

One Piece World Seeker -75%

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition -75%

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows -60%

Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse -50%

Overcooked -75%

Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition -40%

Override: Mech City Brawl -75%

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition -75%

PAC-MAN 256 -50%

PAC-MAN CE DX+ -75%

PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 -60%

PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack -75%

Paw Patrol: On A Roll -50%

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -50%

Portal Knights -60%

Pro Fishing Simulator -70%

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition -70%

Race With Ryan -40%

RAD -70%

Radical Rabbit Stew -25%

Railway Empire -40%

Rainswept -30%

Rare Replay -50%

Risk -60%

Risk: Urban Assault -60%

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break -35%

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected -75%

Saints Row The Third Remastered -35%

Scrabble -67%

SEGA Genesis Classics -60%

Skully -35%

Smoke And Sacrifice -70%

Sonic Adventure 2 -50%

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition -50%

Sonic Generations -50%

Sonic Mania -50%

Sonic Unleashed -50%

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition -75%

Space Hulk: Tactics -75%

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated -20%

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection -50%

Street Outlaws: The List -75%

Strider -80%

Stunt Kite Party -70%

Subdivision Infinity DX -50%

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD -25%

Super Party Sports: Football -70%

Taimumari: Complete Edition -40%

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio -50%

TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition -80%

Terraria -50%

The Disney Afternoon Collection -75%

The Last Door – Complete Edition -50%

The Occupation -45%

The Sims 4 -60%

The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff -50%

The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff -50%

The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle -50%

The Sims 4 City Living -50%

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition -60%

The Sims 4 Dine Out -25%

The Sims 4 Discover University -50%

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle -50%

The Sims 4 Get Famous -50%

The Sims 4 Get To Work -50%

The Sims 4 Get Together -50%

The Sims 4 Island Living -50%

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure -25%

The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat -25%

The Sims 4 Parenthood -25%

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle -50%

The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic -25%

The Sims 4 Seasons -50%

The Sims 4 Spa Day -25%

The Sims 4 StrangerVille -25%

The Sims 4 Vampires -25%

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince -70%

Trine: Ultimate Collection -60%

Trivial Pursuit Live! -60%

Tropico 6 -50%

Truck Driver -30%

Tyler: Model 005 -80%

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure -80%

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 -60%

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 -30%

Underhero -50%

Uno -50%

Unoltimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! -50%

Unravel -67%

Unravel Two -67%

Unravel Yarny Bundle -67%

Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition -50%

Vanquish -40%

Wheel of Fortune -40%

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -50%

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition -67%

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection -60%

Wolfenstein: The New Order -50%

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -50%

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack -50%

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition -35%

Worms W.M.D -75%

Yooka-Laylee -75%

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle -67%

Xbox 360