Star Wars Episode I: Racer arrivera finalement le 23 juin

Tandis que toute la galaxie attend de voir le gameplay de Star Wars Squadrons ce 19 juin, Star Wars Episode I: Racer retrouve une date de sortie toute proche.

ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans!!!

We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.

Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we've worked on this release.

🏁We'll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ

— Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020