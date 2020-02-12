FIFA 20 dévoile sa Team Of The Week numéro 22

FIFA 20 vient d’annoncer sa 22e Team Of The Week, disponible à partir de 19h et ce pendant une semaine.

22e Team Of The Week !

Le gardien est le portier argentin de Montpellier : Geronimo Rulli. Il obtient une très jolie carte boostée à 84 de général.

est le portier argentin de Montpellier : Geronimo Rulli. Il obtient une très jolie carte boostée à 84 de général. La défense se compose de deux défenseurs centraux en la personne de De Vrij (87) et de Sergio Ramos (91) et d’un défenseur droit en la personne du français Kenny Lala (82).

se compose de deux défenseurs centraux en la personne de De Vrij (87) et de Sergio Ramos (91) et d’un défenseur droit en la personne du français Kenny Lala (82). Le milieu de terrain est le suivant : le milieu gauche de l’Eintracht Francfort, Kostic (86), le milieu défensif central de Watford, Doucouré (86), l’un des milieux de Barcelone, De Jong (87) et le milieu central de la Lazio, Luis Alberto (88).

est le suivant : le milieu gauche de l’Eintracht Francfort, Kostic (86), le milieu défensif central de Watford, Doucouré (86), l’un des milieux de Barcelone, De Jong (87) et le milieu central de la Lazio, Luis Alberto (88). L’attaque est la suivante : Volland (84) et les excellents attaquants français de Ligue 1, Wissam Ben Yedder (87) et Kylian Mbappé (93).

Les remplaçants et réservistes à retenir cette semaine sont les suivants : Soumaoro (82), Renato Sanches (81), Quaison (84) ou encore Richarlison (82).

Les joueurs sont disponibles dans les packs jusque mercredi prochain.

Rappelons que FIFA 20 est disponible sur PC, PlayStation 4 et Xbox One. Vous pouvez jeter un œil à nos premières impressions en vidéo.