Une gentille petite fille – Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
On poursuit notre soluce de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot avec le cheminement complet de l’histoire secondaire Une gentille petite fille. Cette quête est à récupérer avec San Gohan au début de l’arc Boo en parlant à Marron aux côtés de Krillin et C-18.
Soluce Une gentille petite fille
Récompenses :
- EXP : 198495
- Médaille D x3
- Boussole en or
Cette quête ira très vite : parlez pendant un moment au trio puis Marron va se faire chiper sa pierre préférée. Profitez donc du point de pêche juste à côté pour attraper un poisson bleu. Quand c’est fait, vous pourrez remettre la pierre et terminer l’histoire. Retrouvez notre guide complet de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ou vous pouvez retourner à l’index des quêtes secondaires.
