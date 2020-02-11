ActuGaming.net - Toute l'actualité des jeux vidéo avec passion

On poursuit notre soluce de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot avec le cheminement complet de l’histoire secondaire Une gentille petite fille. Cette quête est à récupérer avec San Gohan au début de l’arc Boo en parlant à Marron aux côtés de Krillin et C-18.

Soluce Une gentille petite fille

Récompenses :

  • EXP : 198495
  • Médaille D x3
  • Boussole en or

Cette quête ira très vite : parlez pendant un moment au trio puis Marron va se faire chiper sa pierre préférée. Profitez donc du point de pêche juste à côté pour attraper un poisson bleu. Quand c’est fait, vous pourrez remettre la pierre et terminer l’histoire. Retrouvez notre guide complet de Dragon Ball Z Kakarot ou vous pouvez retourner à l’index des quêtes secondaires.

