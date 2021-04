Psychonauts 2 : Double Fine confirme qu’il arrivera bien cette année

Moultes fois reporté, Psychonauts 2 arrivera bel et bien cette année si l’on en croit le studio Double Fine. Apparemment, cette fois c’est la bonne !

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me…

But it is real. It is playable. It is coming.

— Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021