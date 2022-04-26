Ubisoft vient de fermer les serveurs et les services en ligne de près de 90 jeux
On l’a vu avec la toute fraîche équipe de conservation créée par PlayStation, la préservation des jeux est un sujet important pour l’industrie du jeu vidéo. Et quand ce ne sont pas les jeux dans leur entièreté qui disparaissent, ce sont leurs fonctionnalités online, comme chez Ubisoft qui a déjà été contraint de fermer plusieurs serveurs de jeux anciens, désormais pratiquement déserts. L’éditeur a officialisé ces derniers jours une nouvelle salve de jeux qui voient leurs serveurs fermer leurs portes.
Des dizaines de jeux touchés par la fermeture des serveurs
Ce sont donc plus de 90 jeux qui sont touchés ici, avec parfois certains titres qui perdent leurs fonctionnalités online, que ce soit sur une plateforme en particulier ou sur toutes, tandis que d’autres jeux perdent simplement un lien avec Ubisoft Connect et les récompenses que l’on pouvait y récupérer.
Naturellement, il s’agit surtout de jeux issus de la génération précédente, voire antérieure à celle-ci, mais c’est toujours triste de se dire que même sur PC, certains serveurs se voient être arrêtés.
Voici la liste des jeux Ubisoft concernés :
- America’s Army – Xbox 360
- Anno 1404 – PC
- Anno Online – PC
- Assassin’s Creed 2 – PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood – OnLive
- Assassin’s Creed: Recollection – MAC | iOS
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations – OnLive
- Avatar – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Beyond Good and Evil – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Blazing Angels 2 – PC | Xbox 360
- Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Driver: San Francisco – OnLive
- ESPN Sport Connections – Wii U
- Far Cry – PC
- Far Cry 2 – PC
- Far Cry Blood Dragon – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Flashback Origins – PC
- Ghost Recon – PC
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- H.A.W.X. – PC
- H.A.W.X. 2 – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
- Haze – PlayStation 3
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 – PC
- I Am Alive – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Just Dance 3 – Xbox 360
- Just Dance 3 – Greatest Hits Xbox 360
- Just Dance 3 – Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
- Just Dance 4 – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
- Just Dance 2014 – PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
- Just Dance 2015 – PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
- Just Dance 2016 – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
- Just Dance 2017 – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
- Just Dance 2018 – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
- Just Dance Disney Party – Xbox 360 | Wii
- Just Dance Disney Party 2 – Xbox 360
- Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth – Xbox 360 | Wii U
- Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – PC
- Might & Magic Duel of Champions – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Might & Magic Showdown – PC
- Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop – PC
- Might & Magic X: Legacy – PC
- MotionSports – Xbox 360
- MotionSport Adrenaline – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- My Fitness Coach Club – PlayStation 3
- PowerUp Heroes – Xbox 360
- Prince of Persia: Les Sables Oubliés – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
- PureFootball – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Les Lapins Crétins Partent en Live – Xbox 360
- Les Lapins Crétins : La Grosse Aventure – Wii
- Les Lapins Crétins Land – Wii U
- Les Lapins Crétins : Retour vers le passé – Wii
- Rainbow Six – Raven Shield – PC
- Rainbow Six Lockdown – PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
- Rainbow Six Vegas – PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
- Rayman 3 – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Rayman 3 – HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Rayman Legends – PC
- Rayman Origins – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- R.U.S.E. – MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- R.U.S.E. – Beta PC
- Scrabble 2007 – PC
- Scrabble 2009 – PC
- Settlers 3 – PC
- Settlers 4 – PC
- Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – PC
- Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – PC | MAC
- Settlers: Heritage of Kings – PC
- Shape Fitness Evolved – Xbox 360
- Shape Up – Xbox One
- Shaun White Skateboarding – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
- Shaun White Snowboarding – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
- Silent Hunter 3 – PC
- Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions – PC
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – PC
- Silent Hunter 5 – OnLive
- Les Schtroumpfs 2 – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Spartacus Legends – PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Wii U
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory – PC
- Splinter Cell: Conviction – PC | MAC | OnLive
- Splinter Cell: Double Agent – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- The Adventures of Tintin – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar – PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
- Toy Soldiers War Chest – PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
- Watch Dogs Companion – Android | iOS
- World in Conflict – PC
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved – Xbox 360
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 – Xbox 360
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 – Wii U