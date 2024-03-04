Somber Echoes : Un metroidvania mélangeant science-fiction et mythes gréco-romains annoncé sur PC

Quelques années après avoir développé ou co-développé des titres comme Moons of Madness, Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond et Flåklypa Grand Prix, le studio indépendant norvégien Rock Pocket Games refait surface avec un tout nouveau projet : Somber Echoes. Edité par l’entreprise finlandaise Bonus Stage Publishing, ce metroidvania aura la particularité de nous plonger dans un univers mélangeant science-fiction et mythologie gréco-romaine.

